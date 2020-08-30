The Bookie Joint bookstore, located inside the downtown Klamath County Library at 126 S. Third St., will have new hours starting Tuesday, Sept. 1: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release.
The Bookie Joint bookstore is made possible through generous volunteer work by the Friends of the Klamath County Library. For more about the Friends and how to become a member visit klamathlibrary.org/friends.
For more about The Bookie Joint, including weekly themed sales visit klamathlibrary.org/bookie-joint or call 541-882-8894.