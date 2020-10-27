When Ray March learned of a mass murder in Alturas, in which four people died and two others were injured, he instinctively knew it had a backstory that needed to be told.
“I recognized this was a super story,” said March. “It was a matter of seeing if I could pull it off.”
On Feb. 20, 2014, Cherie Rhoades was being evicted from tribal housing by the Modoc County-based Cedarville Rancheria, a branch of the Northern Paiute Tribe. Rhoades shot and killed four people, including her half-brother, nephew, niece, and the tribal administrator. She injured two others in nine minutes of shooting before her gun jammed.
The killings initially drew national attention. But because it happened in oft-forgotten Modoc County — and because it involved an obscure group of Indians — March feared the story would quickly be forgotten.
Through his recently released book, “Mass Murder in California’s Empty Quarter: A Tale of Tribal Treachery at the Cedarville Rancheria,” March hopes to keep the incident and factors that led to the killings in the public eye. It’s his hope “people will read this book and learn something from it.”
March’s background includes working at newspapers in the U.S. and Europe as an investigative reporter. He spent several years culling through sometimes difficult-to-access documents and records in researching the story.
“This is a non-academic book,” he stressed. “This is reporting.”
The story behind the shooting is complicated, one that involves the large amounts of money some tribal members receive from casino profits, the ongoing controversy about how people qualify for tribal membership, the history of government oversight involving Native tribes, the ramifications of tribal sovereignty, and the high numbers of tribal members being disenrolled nationwide.
The Cedarville Rancheria is a branch of the Norther Paiute. The rancheria and a tribal business, Rabbit Traxx, a gas station and mini-mart, are located in the Surprise Valley community of Cedarville while the tribal office, where the shootings occurred, is across the Warner Mountains in Alturas.
At the time of the killings, each tribal member living at the rancheria was receiving more than $80,000 a year from casino profits. At the time of the murders, March said most of the Northern Paiute Tribe’s 35 members lived in Oregon and received only medical benefits. Only the 14 adult tribal members living at the rancheria, mostly members of the same family, were collecting the casino money.
“That’s quite an attraction for people who had not literally thought of themselves as Natives,” says March.
That guaranteed income, he writes, helped entice Rhoades and her husband, Marvin, to move to the rancheria in 1993.
Rurick Davis, Rhoades’ half-brother, arrived a year later with his family.
“Cherie and Rurik knew nothing of the Northern Paiutes’ traditions, language, or spirituality. They were not raised as Natives and were unprepared for the substantial responsibilities of tribal self-government,” March reported.
Rhoades, known for her volatile temper, disagreed with Davis on many matters, including whether tribal enrollment should be based on blood quantum or ancestral lineage. Some tribes require as little as one percent Native blood for enrollment. Being able to trace your lineage to tribal members requires no minimum degree of Native blood.
March connects the threat of banishment and disenrollment, along with issues of tribal sovereignty, with the Alturas murders. His research revealed that in the decade leading up to the murders “at least two dozen California tribes removed an estimated 2,500 Natives from their membership rolls … Tribes that disenrolled their own people lost from 10 to 50 percent of their total membership. Those targeted for disenrollment suspected that greed and political corruption were the motivation behind the reduction in numbers.”
The book takes on additional regional interest because, in addition to the Modoc County connection, March comments on another tribal matter impacting the Klamath Basin.
In noting the frequency of disenrollment and banishment, March refers to the Modoc Tribe of Oklahoma, which has renamed itself the Modoc Nation. The Modoc Tribe includes the descendants of Modoc Indians who were exiled to Oklahoma following the Modoc Indian War of 1841-42. March says the Modoc Tribe is “derisively known in Indian Country as the ‘whitest tribe in America.’”
He also notes the Modocs forfeited $4.2 million in New York and Kansas in federal court non-prosecution agreements connected to payday lending schemes for misusing tribal sovereignty.
Earlier this year, the Modoc Tribe disenrolled Cheewa James and 15 of her relatives. James is possibly the best-known Modoc Indian because of her books about the Modoc War and tribal history.
James, who hopes to challenge the disenrollment decision, believes she was disenrolled for making critical remarks about tribal leaders. Based on current law, however, there is no legal or political recourse because of a Supreme Court ruling marking disenrollment as “an internal matter” among tribes.
March also refers to the unresolved legal dispute between the Modoc Tribe and the Tule Lake Committee, survivors and relatives of Japanese Americans who were incarcerated at the Tule Lake Segregation Center during World War II.
March notes that despite the Modoc’s illegal business practices, the Tulelake City Council in 2018 sold the airport to the nation for $17,500 even though the Tule Lake Committee offered $40,000.
“Who would want to do business with them?” March asked.
In touching many other aspects of tribal relations, March notes the Bureau of Indian Affairs expressed concern the murders might spark other violent incidents. According to Gabriel Galanda of the Round Valley Indian Tribes and the managing lawyer with an indigenous rights law firm, disenrollment involving other tribes “was a powder keg waiting to explode.”
In a recent report, Galanda cites numerous violent intratribal incidents stemming from disenrollment since 1996.
March also touches on racism in Modoc County’s predominately white community against Indians. He is also critical of tribal leaders, who because of tribal sovereignty can operate without public access to financial records or government decisions. March said he believes “if they were more transparent, I think things would go a lot smoother.”
In the book’s introduction, March emphasizes his concern about being a “white guy” researching and writing the book and whether people might question if “I could write a truthful and informative book.” He noted that two members of other tribes, Kandi Maxwell and Lloyd Powell, “mentored me in the complexities of tribal law and provided intimate insights into Cedarville Rancheria life that were otherwise unobtainable.”
March noted the respected University of Nebraska Press supported him in the project. He also credits the First Amendment Coalition as “very helpful” in obtaining difficult to access public records. He said Modoc County and its district attorney’s office were “not cooperative at all.”
“Our goal,” March said of those who cooperated with gathering information and publishing the book, “is to tell a full, balanced story, to make this an issue of national awareness.”
— “Mass Murder in California’s Empty Quarter” is available at online retailers and through the University of Nebraska Press.