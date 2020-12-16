Bonanza’s Big Springs Park is once again a Christmas wonderland, featuring Santa and his workshop, a manger scene and every other hallmark of the Christmas season you can think of.
This year’s display is bigger than ever, stretching from one end of the grassy park to the other.
To pull it all off before the kickoff event on Dec. 5, John and Debbie Hanger needed all the help they could get. Community groups came together, taking on sections of the display. The Girl Scouts built the gingerbread village, Living Springs Fellowship made the pathways, the Lion’s Club took on the pumphouse and many others chipped in.
This is the third year the Hangers have transformed the park for Christmas, a job they, and their partners like the mayor and parks board, don’t take lightly.
The tree that looms over the Big Springs sign at the corner of the park has been lit up or the holiday for as long as those who worked on the park can remember before they expanded into the park.
While the town mourned their usual Christmas traditions that were canceled due to the risk of spreading COVID-19, such as the parade and Santa visits at the fire house, the Hanger family knew they had to bring it this year with their lights.
They made this year’s display a drive-thru for those who wished to stay in their cars. For others who wanted to get out and walk, they spaced out the decorations to ensure people could keep their distance.
While COVID may have canceled other traditions, John knew that made their lights more important.
“We went big simply because we really wanted the kids to know that it’s not all good and doom,” he said. “And that’s important, especially, I think, for outlying areas like us.”
“This is for our community,” Debbie said. “We wanted to give them something to hope on and for the kids and to give to our community.”
Debbie said preparing for their lights show is a year-round project where she keeps her eye out for new pieces that can help the display. Her vision for the scenes under the gazebos was to being a sort of Macy’s window display to Bonanza.
“When the lights light up, you see all the smiles on everybody’s face — that’s what makes it worth it. It’s the joy and just the pride in the kids with what our town does,” she said.
When the Hangers made the park lights their annual mission, they never dreamed it’d get this big. Now, they call it the biggest lights display in Klamath County.
Still, Debbie isn’t satisfied and pointed across the gravel road next to the park, which offers more space to expand next year.
For city treasurer and member of the parks board Cheri Stewart, the display is a testament to the people of the community.
“When you get a group of volunteers and people with big hearts, it’s amazing what big things a little town can do,” she said.
The city also accepts donations of unused lights, preferably LED lights, and extension cords.