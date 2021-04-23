A Bonanza woman who was extradited to Kentucky in February 2020 after being involved in a 2016 crash that killed a man, was recently indicted in a by a Kentucky grand jury.
According to the superseding indictment, Megan Felton, 36, of Bonanza, is accused of having driven under the influence of drugs, wrecking her vehicle and causing the death of Roger Wilson, according to the Times Tribune newspaper in Corbin, Kentucky.
Megan Felton has also gone by the name Megan Feltner.
She was indicted in 2017 for reckless homicide, however officials weren’t able to arrest her until nearly three years later.
In the superseding indictment, Felton is charged with first-degree manslaughter and first-degree wanton endangerment.
“A superseding indictment literally supersedes the old charge,” said Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling. “If an old charge has never been adjudicated, it can be submitted to the grand jury for consideration of greater or additional charges.”
When asked why he pursued the superseding indictment against Felton, Bowling said he felt the facts warranted the greater charge.
Bowling said that if the case were to be tried, a jury could still consider Felton for the lesser charge of reckless homicide.
“So technically both are still on the table,” he said.
Felton is currently being housed in the Whitley County Detention Center in Williamsburg, Kentucky.