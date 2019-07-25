Pam Wiersma of Bonanza was honored last week with the McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award for emergency medical services work.
The McLaughlin Lifetime Award in EMS was established in 2014 by Sky Lakes Medical Center and the Klamath County Ambulance Advisory Committee.
The award was originally presented to and named after Paramedic Jane McLaughlin for her lifetime dedication to the EMS system of Klamath County.
McLaughlin represents all of the qualities and characteristics of lifetime dedication to EMS. Some of those qualities include:
n Provides the highest standards in EMS care
n Exemplifies compassionate care
n Is a respected role model within their local community
n Demonstrates commitment to continuing education
n Exhibits leadership skills and encourages the learning and development of others
Pam Wiersma has been an EMT for 31 years in Klamath County. Her work includes:
n Bonanza Quick Response Team — Training Officer 1991 to present;
n Klamath County Ambulance advisory board member and secretary;
n 2018 Bonanza Ambulance Volunteer of the Year;
n Exemplifies all of the above characteristics of the McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Klamath County Ambulance Advisory Committee was formed to review standards, make recommendations and set standards for the Board of County Commissioners for all matters regarding EMS.
The group reviews and make recommendations regarding soundness of the ambulance service areas. Committee members are appointed by the county commissioners.
Wiersma said about being a volunteer: “Rural small/town Oregon is facing a crisis in emergency services. Many of the small towns around the state which worked hard to finance and develop an ambulance service years ago are now facing the possibility of failure.
“The primary reason in most cases is that there are not enough qualified volunteers to run the service and staff the ambulance. Two agencies in Klamath County in the past few years have actually had to shut their doors because of that.
“Volunteers are the heart of the small ambulance service. These men and women are motivated by love for their community and care for their neighbors. They are willing to give of their time and abilities for the sake of others.
“Volunteerism to them is not a job: it is a connection driven by personal dedication. These volunteers know their community.”
“And the reward? It’s the ‘thank you’ for being there in a time of need. It’s the look of relief on the face of the patient or their family when someone they know walks in the house.”