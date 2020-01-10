Bonanza Junior-Senior High School senior Madelyn Bloom has signed a letter of intent to ride for Fresno State University’s Division 1 equestrian team next year, according to a Klamath County School District news release.
“Riding has been part of my everyday life, and I wanted to ride in college,” Bloom said. “That’s been a goal.”
The senior received two offers – one from Fresno State and the other from the University of Tennesse-Martin. Fresno State also offered her a scholarship.
Bloom has been riding since she was young, competing on a national level with the American Quarter Horse Association and in high school as part of the Oregon High School Equestrian Teams.
She chose Fresno State, in part, because both her parents are alumni as well as an aunt, uncle and cousin. She is undecided on a major but is considering agriculture business or education.