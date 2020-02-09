Rosa Banderas, a resident of Bonanza and Bonanza High School graduate, garnered Dean’s List honors at the University of Idaho for the fall semester, according to a news release.
More than 2,600 students qualified for the University of Idaho’s Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. To be included in the Dean’s List, Idaho students must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester. The fall 2019 semester ended Friday, Dec. 20.
Banderas is majoring in Agricultural and Ext. Education.
The University of Idaho is Idaho’s land-grant, national research university. From its residential campus in Moscow, U of I serves the state of Idaho through educational centers in Boise, Coeur d’Alene and Idaho Falls, nine research and Extension centers, plus Extension offices in 42 counties. The University of Idaho is home to nearly 12,000 students statewide