BONANZA – Ken and Connie Masten like to call it “a hobby gone astray.”
The “hobby” is wine making, something that began more than 20 years ago when Connie, who had been experimenting in the art, became intrigued while reading a brochure about a wine making class. Ken had signed her up as a birthday gift. But when it came time to make the trip to the Rogue Valley for the class, unexpected medical problems left Connie unable to drive. Ken put aside chores on the couple’s Langell Valley ranch and drove Connie to the class. And, because he had nothing better to do, received permission to sit in.
“And it went from there,” Connie laughs.
Much to his surprise, Ken was fascinated by the wine making progress, from de-stemming and fermenting the grapes to the chemistry involved in creating a quality product. And when they won a gold medal in the amateur division at the Newport Wine Festival, they were hooked.
Having gone fully astray, the Matsens began offering their own 12 Ranch Wines in 2004. Because they want to remain a family-owned operation, they’re intentionally small-scale, producing about 500 cases annually from grapes grown on select Rogue Valley vineyards.
As they laughingly boast, they are the “winemakers, sales team and sanitation or cleanup crew and, best of all, in charge of tasting for quality control.”
Over the years the couple has been assisted by their daughter, McKenzie, who now lives in Portland. For many years she handled a variety of wine making related chores and, more recently, designed labels for some of the 12 Ranch varietals.
Those varieties include viognier, pinot gris, St. Croix, kenzie red, cabernet “Frank,” positively red, cabernet sauvignon, and syrah, although some are out of stock. Prices range from $15 to $28 per bottle.
“It makes money,” Ken says of their wine business
Although Connie’s quick to quip: “I would not want to retire off it.”
Most of their 12 Ranch wines — the name come from the family’s cattle brand — is sold through their wine club, Vino Ranch, and at their tasting room.
“That’s one of the things I really enjoy, having meetings and tastings out here,” says Connie, noting the ranch tastings are by appointment only just to make sure we’re here.”
Appointments are necessary because the Mastens still farm and ranch on about 700 acres near Bonanza. Ken, 60, bought the ranch after graduating from Henley High School. He and Connie, 57, have been married 39 years. Both are members of fifth generation Bonanza-area families who raise hay and grain and run cattle.
“We have it set up so the two of us can do it,” said Ken.
The COVID pandemic has altered some of their normal operations, such as limiting wine tastings at special events and festivals. The Matsens said they miss gathering with others to sample their wines and interact with old and new friends.
Their wines are also sold at the Bonanza Store, Rosterolla Wine and Poppy in Klamath Falls and at special events.
For the Mastens, winemaking is a hobby that’s gone happily astray.
“It’s been a fun adventure,” said Connie.
*
To learn more about 12 Ranch Wines and their wine club, Vino Ranch, visit their website at www.12ranchwines.com, their Facebook page, or call 541-545-1204. Their tasting room, visited by appointment only, is about 20 miles east of Klamath Falls at 4550 Burgdoft Road. An eight-foot-tall wine bottle marks the entrance.