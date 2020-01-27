American Quilter’s Society, the largest quilting membership organization in the world, has accepted Joanne Baeth of Bonanza as a contestant with her quilt, “Midnight Flight,” at AQS QuiltWeek in Lancaster, Pa., according to a news release.
AQS QuiltWeek in downtown lancaster features over 200 quilts from around the world. The high point of the show recognizes the artistry of today’s quiltmakers, as hundreds of quilters in the AQS Quilt Contest compete for $54,000 in cash awards. Quilts in this international contest and exhibition come from around the world, with entries from 35 states and 14 countries.
The event will feature all contest quilts, as well as hundreds of special exhibit quilts on display. The event is held Wednesday, March 25 through Friday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, March 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For 36 years, AQS has been the leading voice in quilting inspiration and advice. For more information about the American Quilter’s Society visit www.americanquilter.com.