Joanne Baeth, an avid quilter and resident of Bonanza, recently earned honorable mention status in competition at the American Quilters Society (AQS) QuiltWeek Show in Daytona Beach, Fla., according to a news release.
Held Feb. 26-29, Baeth’s submission for the event, a quilt she titled “Feathers and Frost,” earned honorable mention in the category of Wall Quilts – Stationary Machine Quilted. The prestigious AQS event drew over 400 quilts from across the country to Florida for a showcase of handmade and machine-sewn skills and artistry, while competing for $54,000 in prize money. The show also welcomed international submissions from 13 countries.
In addition, Baeth was accepted as a contestant for AQS QuiltWeek in Paducah, Ky. In April, where there will be over $120,000 in cash awards while welcoming quilt submissions from 41 states and 16 countries.
The American Quilter’s Society is the largest quilting membership organization in the world. For 36 years, AQS has been the leading voice in quilting inspiration and advice.