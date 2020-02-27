American Quilter’s Society, the largest quilting membership organization in the world, announced that Joanne Baeth, of Bonanza, has been accepted as a contestant with her quilt, Midnight Flight, at AQS QuiltWeek - Paducah, KY, according to a news release.
AQS QuiltWeek - Paducah features over 400 quilts from around the world. The high point of the show recognizes the artistry of today’s quiltmakers as hundreds of quilters in the AQS Quilt Contest compete for $121,250 in cash awards. Quilts in this international contest and exhibition come from around the world, with entries from 41 states and 16 countries.
Hundreds of competition quilts and special exhibit quilts will be on display during the annual event. AQS QuiltWeek will take place April 22-25.
The American Quilter’s Society is the largest quilting membership organization in the world. For 36 years, AQS has been the leading voice in quilting inspiration and advice. For more information visit www.americanquilter.com.