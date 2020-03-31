Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery District volunteers plan to restore and preserve foundations and markers of grave sites in the cemetery, starting in July, according to a news release.
Work planned includes replacing cracked and crumbling foundations, headstones being reset, and foundation leveling. The last names on headstones identified as needing repair are Godfrey, Kinyon, Young, Morene, Halwels, Whetstone, Watson, Buckmaster, Mesner, Taylor, Hettinger, Nichols, Irvin, Colahan, Atchison, Yahr, Wallis, Webber, Bertholf, Hilton, Pearson, Gibson, Noe, Maxwell, and Davis.
For more information contact the Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery District at 541-545-6752.