A Bonanza man faces rape, sexual abuse and other charges stemming from an alleged incident that occurred March 5 on Haskins Road south of Route 140.
Raymond Loren German, 41, was arrested earlier this month by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office for the alleged incident. Charges were filed March 7 in Klamath County Circuit Court.
German pleaded not guilty to the charges on March 14, according to court records. A pre-trial hearing in the case is scheduled for April 18.
A KCSO spokesman Brandon Fowler said the agency has not released detailed information about the alleged adult victim or the case because of the sensitive nature of the charges.
German’s attorney did not respond to telephone calls seeking comment on the case.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.