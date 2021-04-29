Michael Lee Pett, 43, of Bonanza died in a rollover crash on Sprague River Road around 5 a.m. Thursday.
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and Klamath County Fire District 3 crews responded to the scene near milepost 30, a few miles north of Highway 140.
According to KCSO, it appears that Pett was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle when he lost control. The crash is under investigation.
Pett was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of the car, according to KCSO
