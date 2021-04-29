Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Michael Lee Pett, 43, of Bonanza died in a rollover crash on Sprague River Road around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and Klamath County Fire District 3 crews responded to the scene near milepost 30, a few miles north of Highway 140.

According to KCSO, it appears that Pett was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle when he lost control. The crash is under investigation.

Pett was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of the car, according to KCSO

Check back at heraldandnews.com for updates.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Tags