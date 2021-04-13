Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery will restore and preserve foundations and headstones of grave sites in the cemetery starting in July, according to a news release.
Work planned includes replacing cracked and crumbling foundations, headstones being reset and sealed, and foundations leveled.
The last names on headstones identified as needing repair are Pieterstiner, Lundy, Schmor, McGlellan, Colahan, Noe, Vinson, Woods, Welch, Royce, Huff, Yahr, Bertholf, and Watson.
For more information contact the Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery at 541-545-6752.