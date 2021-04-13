Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery will restore and preserve foundations and headstones of grave sites in the cemetery starting in July, according to a news release.

Work planned includes replacing cracked and crumbling foundations, headstones being reset and sealed, and foundations leveled.

The last names on headstones identified as needing repair are Pieterstiner, Lundy, Schmor, McGlellan, Colahan, Noe, Vinson, Woods, Welch, Royce, Huff, Yahr, Bertholf, and Watson.

For more information contact the Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery at 541-545-6752.

