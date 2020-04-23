Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery District’s Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m., but the meeting will only be available to the public via telephone to comply with COVID-19 crowd restrictions.
Following the regular board meeting will be a budget committee meeting at 6 p.m. For both meetings public participation is only permitted via telephone to practice proper social distancing.
Individuals interested in participating in Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery District meetings are asked to call 541-545-6752.