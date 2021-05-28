A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Bonanza Big Springs Park & Recreation District to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, will be held on Tuesday, June 1 at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Bonanza Community Center, located at 31899 Hwy 70 in Bonanza. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to collect comments from the public on the budget. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place.
The public can also email suggestions and/or comments via email beforehand to tobtreasurer@gmail.com. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 27 at 1pm via email request to bonanzaparkandrec@gmail.com