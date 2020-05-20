A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Bonanza Big Springs Park & Recreation District, Klamath County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, will be held at Big Springs Park on Thursday, May 28th at 5:40 p.m., according to a news release.
The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. This is a public meeting where deliberation and discussion by the Budget Committee will take place on the proposed programs.
Anyone that does not want to attend in person, can also email suggestions and/or comments beforehand. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 19 at 3 p.m. via email to bonanzaparkandrec@gmail.com.