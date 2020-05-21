A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Bonanza Big Springs Park and Recreation District to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, according to a news release.
The meeting will be held at Big Springs Park on Thursday, May 28 at 5:40 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget.
This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. Anyone that does not want to attend in person, can also email suggestions and comments via email beforehand. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 19 at 3 p.m. via email to bonanzaparkandrec@gmail.com.