Bad news for those hoping to travel this week for Thanksgiving: an intense storm is on its way to our area Tuesday. Officials are advising everyone not to travel on Tuesday.
“Bottom line is, be where you need to be by 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday morning or wait until Wednesday afternoon,” the National Weather Service website states.
The NWS is referring to the storm as potentially historic, meteorologists are calling it a “bomb cyclone”
CNN defines a bomb cyclone as a rapidly strengthening storm in which pressure drops 24 millibars within 24 hours.
Mike Petrucelli from the Medford National Weather Service said white-out and blizzard conditions can be expected on Highways 97 and 140, especially near Lake of the Woods, Highway 97 south of Dorris, and Highway 140 East toward Lakeview.
“Our main concern is that nobody is out on the road from Tuesday morning through the afternoon,” he said.
“If you must travel Tuesday through Wednesday morning, be sure to carry an emergency travel kit with you. This travel kit should include blankets, food, water, a fully charged cell phone, chains, and any necessary medications,” the NWS website states.
A press release from the Klamath County Sheriff’s office gave advice on how to stay safe while travelling during the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Please make certain you and your vehicle are prepared for the cold weather. Keep drinking water, extra blankets, and additional non-perishable food in your vehicle when traveling in case you are delayed. Be aware of your surroundings while traveling and take note of milepost numbers as it can assist emergency services personnel in locating you if you have an emergency,” the release states.
According to the NWS, light to moderate snow is possible for elevations below 2,500 feet in Klamath and Lake counties as snow levels lower Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Strong, potentially damaging winds will also result in white-out conditions. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Keep up on the latest hazardous weather advisories by signing up for Klamath County Civic Ready alerts. Visit klamathcounty.org and scroll down the page to find the bell icon with the label “CivicReady”; click the icon and follow instructions to set up a user account.