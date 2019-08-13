The Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA) announced today that Bogatay Construction will develop its new operations division in the Tech Hills business park.
There are over 100 acres of certified "shovel ready" land adjacent to Oregon Tech's campus that have in recent years been marketed by KCEDA as part of a larger endeavor to create a full-scale business park consisting of like-minded industry types that serve the existing assets of the Klamath Basin. This is the first new construction project for the business park.
Local general contracting company Bogatay Construction will use the land for developing new divisions to their operation.
Bogatay Construction is a leading Southern Oregon general contractor with over 40 years of experience and a strong and well-established reputation. Vice president of the company, Matt Bogatay, began work on the Tech Hills development plan in early 2019.
He later brought in KCEDA to use their services in ensuring his company made the most effective investment on the property, where the economic development agency assisted in obtaining multiple incentive options for Bogatay Construction to help with cost effectiveness for the development.
“I am excited to announce that we are expanding right here in Klamath Falls, adding divisions to our company that will produce great living wage positions for the area," Bogatay said. "We greatly appreciate the excellent help that was provided by KCEDA in this endeavor and look forward to the opportunities this new development will create for Bogatay Construction, as well the Klamath County economy that we are very invested in.”
Rick Abel, a project manager at KCEDA, spoke to the organization’s enthusiasm regarding the announcement.
“In the work we are involved with, we can provide a large spectrum of services to address client needs," Abel said. "Of these services, a major one is working with companies to identify and acquire incentive options. I’m pleased to see that a local company like Bogatay Construction is taking advantage of these resources to get the most value out of their expansion efforts.”
KCEDA was able to help Bogatay Construction utilize both the Enterprise Zone and Oregon Investment Advantage incentives.
Based on figures provided by KCEDA, the organization asserts the project will be a substantial investment and is estimated to create roughly 15 to 20 new full-time jobs over the next few years.
Construction on the project is already underway and the facility is expected to be completed and operational in spring of 2020.