On Friday, May 29, at approximately 3 p.m., the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Dive Rescue Division located the body of Roger Combs, 52, in Klamath Lake, according to a news release.
Combs had been reported missing on the evening of May 25 after he is believed to have overturned in a kayak launched from the Modoc Point area near Chiloquin.
KCSO utilized a variety of air, land, and water resources over the last four days to locate Combs. Ultimately volunteers from Dive Rescue and KCSO Small Boat Rescue used side scan sonar and were able to locate Combs’ body. KCSO Patrol and Marine deputies assisted in the recovery.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Combs and our thanks go out to the volunteers, deputies, and citizens who spent many hours in the search and recovery of Mr. Combs, said Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber.