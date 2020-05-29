Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
KC Sheriff Dive Rescue team training

A side-scan sonar device sits at the bow of a Klamath County Sheriff's Dive Rescue boat at the team's headquarters. The all-volunteer team meets every Wednesday and is ready to respond at a moment's notice to water rescue needs throughout the region.

 H&N photo by Kevin N. Hume

On Friday, May 29, at approximately 3 p.m., the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Dive Rescue Division located the body of Roger Combs, 52, in Klamath Lake, according to a news release.

Combs had been reported missing on the evening of May 25 after he is believed to have overturned in a kayak launched from the Modoc Point area near Chiloquin.

KCSO utilized a variety of air, land, and water resources over the last four days to locate Combs. Ultimately volunteers from Dive Rescue and KCSO Small Boat Rescue used side scan sonar and were able to locate Combs’ body. KCSO Patrol and Marine deputies assisted in the recovery.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Combs and our thanks go out to the volunteers, deputies, and citizens who spent many hours in the search and recovery of Mr. Combs, said Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber.

