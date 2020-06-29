The body of a deceased woman was reported at 10:55 p.m. Friday, June 26 in Klamath Falls, according to the Klamath Falls Police Department.
KFPD noted that the body was that of a 37 year old local woman. Her identity has not yet been released.
The body was found near Planet Fitness on S 6th Street in Klamath Falls after it was reported by a private citizen. KFPD said it looked like the woman’s death had been fairly recent.
Preliminary investigation has not revealed anything suspicious about the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, but investigation into the incident is ongoing.