Klamath Falls Police Department investigators are on the scene of a human body found Tuesday afternoon near the Link River.
Law enforcement was dispatched to the scene, which is located a mile north of the Favell Museum along the river's edge, about 2:45 p.m.
According to Klamath Falls Police Department, a passerby found the body and investigators are currently working to identify the deceased and see if any criminal conduct took place.
Investigators should have a clearer understanding by Wednesday, according to police.
