0303 body found.jpg

A body was found along the Link River Tuesday afternoon in Klamath Falls.

 Photo by Tim Trainor

Klamath Falls Police Department investigators are on the scene of a human body found Tuesday afternoon near the Link River.

Law enforcement was dispatched to the scene, which is located a mile north of the Favell Museum along the river's edge, about 2:45 p.m.

According to Klamath Falls Police Department, a passerby found the body and investigators are currently working to identify the deceased and see if any criminal conduct took place.

Investigators should have a clearer understanding by Wednesday, according to police.

This is a breaking news story.

hdillemuth@heraldandnews.com; @HollyDillemuth

