A couple in their 20s sank their boat on Upper Klamath Lake Tuesday afternoon and were brought to shore by a Good Samaritan from the nearby yacht club, according to the Klamath County Sheriff’s office.
Neither passenger was injured, but KCSO Lt. Bryan Bryson said the water temperature — around 40 degrees — made hypothermia a concern when trying to rescue the pair. He said they were not wearing life jackets, although life jackets were on board.
As of Wednesday morning, the bow of the 1968 Avenger jet boat is still sticking up out of the water. The pilot reported the boat started sinking because there was a crack in the head of the boat.
Klamath County Search and Rescue tied buoys and life jackets to the front of the boat and retrieved the floating items, like the seats, out of the lake. KCSO Marine Patrol will make a plan to retrieve the boat, Bryson said.