An early Wednesday morning crash claimed the life of a Bly man, according to an Oregon State Police report.
Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash at approximately 5: a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, on Highway 140 West, near milepost 74.
Preliminary investigation reveals that a green Chevrolet Suburban, operated by Nicholas Whitebread-Lanaro, 19, of Bly, was eastbound when for unknown reasons left the roadway and rolled several times.
Whitebread-Lanaro sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
OSP was assisted by the Lakeview Disaster Unit and Oregon Department of Transportation.