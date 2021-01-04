The Millen family rang in the arrival of 2021 with the birth of their second child, Jubilee Noelle Millen, on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 11:03 a.m. at Sky Lakes Family Birth Center.
She was was the first baby born in Klamath County in 2021.
Jubilee was due on Christmas, but made Mom, Alyssa, Dad, Darrel, and brother, Abel, wait until the new year to join them, according to Sky Lakes Medical Center.
The family from Bly is doing well, and Alyssa said she is “Blessed. Excited. Happy.” She said Abel, who turns two in February, was thrilled to have a new sister.
“He’s excited. He wanted to hold her right away,” she said.
The family received a gift basket from Sky Lakes with newborn items, comfort care for mom and a handmade blanket to celebrate Jubilee as the first baby of the year. Each year, Sky Lakes volunteers put together gift baskets for the families of the first girl and first boy of the year born at the Family Birth Center.
"The Sky Lakes family extends warm congratulations to the Millen family and their new addition, Jubilee," stated a Sky Lakes news release.
Jubilee is 7.3 pounds and 19 inches long.