With Governor Brown’s order to Stay Home to Save Lives, Blue Zones Project – Klamath Falls is connecting individuals and organizations to the multitude of resources available.
With the repercussions of the COVID-19 Pandemic affecting so many lives, it is increasingly important that individuals have the information they need.
Blue Zones Project, with the support of the Healthy Klamath Coalition, has spent several weeks collaborating with a number of organizations to determine what resources are available across a variety of sectors.
Jennifer Little, Director of Klamath County Public Health, and long-time supporter of the Healthy Klamath Coalition, reached out on behalf of Klamath County’s Incident Command Team.
“I wanted there to be a central hub of information for people seeking resources. Healthy Klamath/Blue Zones is well positioned to house it, and they’ve really stepped up. Klamath County Public Health is grateful to have them as a partner,” said Little.
The result of the team’s efforts is a community-wide COVID-19 Resource Platform at www.healthyklamath.org/COVID-19. Users are able to navigate a variety of topics, including Health, Financial and Housing, Food Access, Education, Resources for Families, Business Resources, and Childcare.
“Supporting the well-being of our community is absolutely essential during this time,” said Merritt Driscoll, executive director of Blue Zones Project and Co-Chair of the Healthy Klamath Coalition. “Providing information for individuals to maintain their health, support their families, and access tools they need is directly in-line with our mission to help people ‘Live Longer, Better.’”
Blue Zones Project staff will continue to update and add information as it is made available, and encourage the community to share ideas or other necessary information via email at bluezonesproject@healthyklamath.org.
Those interested in getting involved in the Healthy Klamath Coalition or learning more about the ongoing health and wellness initiatives are encouraged to contact info@healthyklamath.org or visit www.healthyklamath.org.