After initially filing a notice of intent to appeal with the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals EDP Renewables has filed a request with LUBA to pause the appeal and offer a “settlement” with Lake County regarding the proposed solar facility.
Blair Matocha, senior communications manager for EDP Renewables, said the company filed the pause on the LUBA appeal “in an effort to engage the Lake County Commissioners and offer a settlement outline that the company believes addresses issues the landowners and Commissioners had.”
Jim Bailey, legal counsel for Lake County, acknowledged the county has received the pause in the LUBA appeal.
“While the board members appreciated the gesture, they informed me individually that they preferred to let the matter be addressed by LUBA,” Bailey said in a statement.
Lake County Commissioner James Williams confirmed EDP Renewables did offer a settlement and that EDP Renewables asked if the Commissioners would be willing to hold an additional public meeting for EDP Renewables to address the concerns raised by the Commissioners in the denial of the company’s conditional use permit.
“The commissioners however did not meet with them and chose not to respond to their request for mediation,” said Williams.
Neither party would indicate what was in the settlement offer from EDP Renewables or what the company was willing to change about the proposed solar facility north of Lakeview.
EDP Renewables has made several changes to its proposed Blue Marmot Solar Facility since it first filed a notice of intent with the Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council in 2018. Originally the solar facility would have been built on five different parcels around the Goose Lake Valley, with some parcels being irrigated farmland. EDP Renewables then changed the footprint of the facility, with it now being focused on one parcel of the original five — Duvaroo north of Lakeview. It would be a 50-megawatt solar facility, built on a 2,332-acre property.
At that time EDP Renewables suspended its EFSC application to pursue approval at the County level and through the County planning process, though it still has the option of restarting its Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council application as long as it is within the window of its current notice of intent — which ends October 2022.
The project was heard by the Lake County Planning Commission, which narrowly recommended the project be approved. The Lake County Commissioners held a number of meetings for a chance to hear testimony and evidence from people against the project, in favor of it or neutral. After a number of meetings the Lake County Commissioners voted to deny the conditional use permit EDP Renewables was requesting for the project.
Commissioners Mark Albertson and Barry Shullanberger both voted against the project. Albertson cited his concerns about how it would impact the portions of the property that are irrigated land, impacts on roads, neighboring properties and other issues. Shullanberger said one of his biggest concerns was about the potential loss of property for cattle grazing in Lake County. He said even though the Duvaroo property only had cattle on it for a portion of the year, losing any property that is used for grazing is a detriment to the ranchers in the county.
EDP Renewables has not responded as to when it will restart its appeal with LUBA.