A “Blue Lives Matter” rally will be held in downtown Klamath Falls at the Klamath County Circuit Court, located at 316 Main Street, this Sunday, July 5. An invitation to the public notes, “Come show support for our men and women in blue, EMS, Fire.” It encourages people to bring “water, sunblock, and a good attitude” to “peacefully rally.”
