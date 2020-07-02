Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

A “Blue Lives Matter” rally will be held in downtown Klamath Falls at the Klamath County Circuit Court, located at 316 Main Street, this Sunday, July 5. An invitation to the public notes, “Come show support for our men and women in blue, EMS, Fire.” It encourages people to bring “water, sunblock, and a good attitude” to “peacefully rally.”

Tags