ALTURAS — National Public Lands Day volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Blue Lake Day Use and Boat Launch Area, according to a news release. Blue Lake is located in the southern Warner Mountains east of Likely.
Volunteers and forest recreation staff will spend the day maintaining the Blue Lake Loop Trail by lopping overgrown brush, pruning back over-hanging branches and clearing the trail of debris. Other activities will include a campground cleanup at this favorite summertime camping spot.
“Come celebrate Public Lands Day and help us maintain this beautiful recreation site,” said Acting East Zone Recreation Officer, Dianne Hayes. “This is a great time of year to work outdoors, enjoy the fresh air and help maintain one of our local designated National Recreation Trails.”
Everyone interested in working is invited. Volunteers will need to come dressed for safety and variable weather, rain or shine. Long pants and long sleeves are required. Hiking boots or sturdy work shoes are also needed. Participants will be provided tools and personal protective equipment including hard hats, safety glasses and gloves.
Volunteers will need to bring plenty of water to stay hydrated and pack a lunch to enjoy a picnic on the lakeshore. Barbecues are available at Blue Lake if participants would like to grill their lunch.
For more information, please contact Dianne Hayes at 530-233-8855 or dianne.hayes@usda.gov .