In response to a critical shortage of supplies, in particular Type O, the American Red Cross is initiating blood drives across Southern Oregon to address a supply that if not replenished could run out in a matter of days, according to a news release.
With influenza escalating across the country, preventing some donors from giving, and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives, the Red Cross now has a critical shortage of type O blood and urgently needs donors. As of Tuesday, the Red Cross reported less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification, are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Donors of all blood types – especially types O positive and O negative – are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets at www.RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Klamath blood drives
The following blood drives will be hosted in Klamath Falls:
n Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at Hope Lutheran Church Community Hall, 2314 Homedale Road
n 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Shasta Elementary School, 1951 Madison St.
n 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Klamath Community College Building Six, 7390 S. Sixth St.
n 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at the LDS Church Klamath Stake, 6630 Alva Ave.
n Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at Cerulian Inn, 100 Main St.
n 8:30 am. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 12 and 13, Klamath Union High School, 1300 Monclaire St.
For more information visit www.redcross.org.