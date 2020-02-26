In support of March being celebrated as Red Cross Month, blood drives are being organized in Klamath Falls, Lakeview, and Silver Lake to help save lives, according to a news release.
A blood drive in Klamath Falls will take place on Monday, March 9 starting at 5 p.m. at the Cerulean Inn, 100 Main St. Additional regional blood drives are being coordinated in Lakeview on Wednesday, March 11 at 2 p.m. at the Lakeview Elks Lodge, 323 N. F St., and in Silver Lake on Tuesday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at North Lake School, 57566 Fort Rock Road.
As part of the Red Cross Month effort, additional drives are also being coordinated in Ashland, Medford, White City, and Grants Pass.
The American Red Cross urges the public to join its lifesaving mission by giving blood or platelets in March. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.
Every day, thousands of patients depend on blood donations to help save their lives. To donate visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Another way to support the life-saving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play an important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit rdcrss.org/driver.