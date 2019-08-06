An American Red Cross community blood drive will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at the Klamath County Library, 126 S. Third St., according to a news release.
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative. Blood donations help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs.
“It’s a great feeling knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life,” said Jennifer Little, Klamath County Public Health director. “Let’s roll up our sleeves and give back to our community.”
The blood drive is hosted by Klamath County Public Health and AmeriTitle.
Go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code Klamcounty or call 800-RED-CROSS to schedule an appointment today.