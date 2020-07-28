Though this summer may feel different than summers past, one thing remains constant: The need for blood donations to help save lives. The American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to give blood to restock the shelves for patients battling disease and facing the unexpected.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the country have stepped up to help by giving blood with the Red Cross. Blood donations from healthy individuals are just as essential now to meet patient needs, and those who gave this spring may be eligible to help again.
Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give Aug. 1-Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.
To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation. Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving and are required to wear a face covering or mask.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Klamath County:
Chiloquin
August 13: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center, 140 S First St
Klamath Falls
August 10: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church Community Hall, 2314 Homedale Rd
August 11: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2408 Homedale Road
August 12: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2408 Homedale Road