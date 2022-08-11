Wild Horses Utah

Free-ranging wild horses crosses the range Friday, May 13, 2022, as the sun sets near U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground, Utah

 Rick Bowmer

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is looking for private sector, nonprofit and other groups to help control wild horse herds and burro populations — including via birth control vaccines and other “fertility control” measures.

BLM wants to curtail wild horse and burro populations throughout public lands throughout the country. The U.S. agency estimates there are more than 82,300 wild horses on public lands. That is three times where the government land management agency would like population levels.

