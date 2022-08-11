The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is looking for private sector, nonprofit and other groups to help control wild horse herds and burro populations — including via birth control vaccines and other “fertility control” measures.
BLM wants to curtail wild horse and burro populations throughout public lands throughout the country. The U.S. agency estimates there are more than 82,300 wild horses on public lands. That is three times where the government land management agency would like population levels.
BLM announced Wednesday, Aug. 10, that it is offering $500,000 in new grants to “public and private partners” to help control wild horse and burro numbers.
The grants can range between $1,000 and $50,000. The agency offered similar grants last year and points to a program with an Oregon nonprofit, High Desert Strategies, to give wild horse birth control vaccines via darts.
The grants could go to groups looking to improving habitats or “applying fertility control” to horses and burros, according to a release on the program.
Proposals for off-range projects will be accepted until Oct. 31 while those that would instituted on public lands will be accepted between Nov. 1 and Jan. 31. The grants do have restrictions on applicants proposing research or looking to house horses and burros in off-range facilities.
“The BLM is excited to continue our efforts at working collaboratively with institutions of education, non-profit organizations and other government agencies to manage and protect wild horses and burros on public lands,” said Holle’ Waddell, BLM’s wild horse and burro division chief. “Whether it’s to help improve habitat quality, find good homes for our living legends, or apply birth control on the range, I encourage the broader wild horse and burro community to seriously consider this opportunity to partner with the BLM on these important actions.”
In July, BLM announced it was accepting public comments on efforts to control wild horse populations via birth control and vaccines that limit mares’ fertility.
The agency has faced scrutiny from animal rights and conservation groups concerned about population controls and whether they are being doing too much at the behest of ranchers and big land owners.