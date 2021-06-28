The Bureau of Land Management plans to resume a wild horse gather on private property within and adjacent to the Pokegama Herd Management Area, about 80,000 acres of private and public land located 30 miles southwest of Klamath Falls.
The action is at the request of a private landowner to remove horses from private property within and adjacent to the HMA.
In September 2020, the Bureau of Land Management Lakeview District began a wild horse gather on the property, but stopped due to wildfire concerns.
The BLM plans to gather wild horses from private property only. No horses will be gathered from lands managed by the BLM within the HMA. The BLM will conduct gather operations utilizing temporary bait traps consisting of a series of corral panels stocked with water and hay; no helicopters will be used.
The appropriate management level for the Pokegama HMA is 30 to 50 horses. Based on a 2015 survey, the current estimate is that there may be as many as 230 horses within the area.
Only essential gather operations personnel will be allowed at the trap site during operations. Due to private land restrictions, there will be no public viewing opportunities during gather operations or at the holding facilities.
All horses identified for removal will be transported to the BLM’s Wild Horse Corrals in Hines, Oregon. They will be checked by a veterinarian and readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro adoption and sale program. For information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit www.blm.gov/whb.
For technical information, contact Blair Street, wild horse and burro specialist at 541-947-6184 or bstreet@blm.gov.