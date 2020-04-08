Bureau of Land Management Oregon/Washington sold a total of 48.8 million board feet of timber at auctions last month, according to a news release.
The timber, located on Oregon and California Railroad Revested (O&C) Lands across western Oregon, sold for nearly $13.8 million.
“Timber sales continue to support Oregon’s economy and well-paying jobs in local communities,” said BLM Oregon/Washington Acting State Director Jose Linares. “These sales are also an important tool to accomplish our forest management objectives.”
For every million board feet of timber harvested on BLM-administered lands in western Oregon, an estimated 13 local jobs are created or maintained and $647,000 of non-Federal employment income is invested into local economies. One million board feet of timber is enough to build approximately 63 family homes.
The BLM’s forest management objectives include producing a sustained yield of timber, enhancing fish and wildlife habitat, restoring dry forest ecosystems, reducing wildfire hazard, maintaining road networks, and protecting water quality.
These sustainable timber sales and others like them support the overall forest and rangeland health goals set forth in the President’s Executive Order 13855, Promoting Active Management of America’s Rangelands, Forests and Other Federal Lands to Improve Conditions and Reduce Wildfire Risk, and Secretary’s Order 3372, Reducing Wildfire Risks on Department of the Interior Lands Through Active Management.
Murphy Company was the high bidder for the “Boot Up” timber sale on Wednesday, March 25. The sale of 18,117 thousand board feet (MBF) sold for more than $1,000,000 above the appraised value of $4,387,100.90. There were three qualified bidders.
Freres Lumber Company was the high bidder for the “Head Over Teals” timber sale on Wednesday, March 25. The sale of 7,973 MBF sold for more than $1,000,000 above the appraised value of $1,959,358.60. There were four qualified bidders.
Cook’s Timber Falling LLC was the high bidder for the “Ward Salvage” timber sale on Wednesday, March 25. The sale of 402 MBF sold for 100 percent of the appraised value of $14,720.00. There was one qualified bidder.
Seneca Sawmill Company was the high bidder for the “Cash and Quarry” timber sale on Thursday, March 26. The sale of 9,324 MBF sold for 100 percent of the appraised value of $2,703,408.10. There was one qualified bidder.
Rosboro Company LLC was the high bidder for the “McCauley” timber sale on Thursday, March 26. The sale of 7,028 MBF sold for 20% above the appraised value of $1,401,347.80. There was one qualified bidder.
Seneca Sawmill Company was the high bidder for the “Goin to Seed” timber sale on Thursday, March 26. The sale of 2,134 MBF sold for 16 percent above the appraised value of $322,120.40. There were three qualified bidders.
B&G Logging was the high bidder for the “Tucker South” timber sale on Thursday, March 26. The sale of 1,509 MBF sold for approximately 100 percent of the appraised value of $236,835.80. There was one qualified bidder.
Seneca Sawmill Company was the high bidder for the “Ridge Dragon” timber sale on Friday, March 27. The sale of 2,335 MBF sold for 100 percent of the appraised value of $186,587.50. There was one qualified bidder.
For additional information on the Bureau of Land Management’s timber program, visit www.blm.gov/programs/natural-resources/forests-and-woodlands/timber-sales.