Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced Monday that it is seeking public nominations for positions on 27 Resource Advisory Committees (RACs) nationwide.
These citizen-based committees assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues, according to a BLM news release. The BLM maintains 37 such advisory committees formally chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA) and the Federal Policy and Land Management Act (FLPMA) across the West. Of those committees, 31 are RACs and the remainder are site or subject-specific Advisory Councils. Each RAC consists of 10 to 15 members from diverse interests in local communities, and they assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues.
The BLM maintains chartered advisory committees as a means of gaining expert advice, ideas, and diverse opinions on issues including land use planning, fire management, off-highway vehicle use, recreation, oil and gas exploration, noxious weed management, grazing issues, and wild horse and burro herd management issues.
Individuals may nominate themselves or others, who must be residents of the state. Nominees will be reviewed based on their training, education, and knowledge of the RAC’s geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. Letters of reference must accompany all nominations from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.
The BLM will consider nominations for 45 days (until February 24). Nominations for the Southeast Oregon RAC should be sent to Lisa McNee, BLM Lakeview District Office, 1301 S. G St., Lakeview, OR 97630 – 541-947-6811. Nominations for the Southwest Oregon RAC should be sent to Christina Beslin, BLM Medford District Office, 3040 Biddle Road, Medford, OR 97504 – 541-618-2371.