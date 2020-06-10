The Bureau of Land Management is seeking proposals for natural resource projects that restore and improve public lands across Western Oregon, according to a news release. Up to $6.6 million in funding is available for projects that provide community-based solutions to pressing public lands challenges like wildland fire prevention, trash clean-up, watershed restoration, road maintenance, control of noxious weeds and more.
Individuals, non-profit organizations, organized groups and local governments are encouraged to submit funding applications for natural resource projects in Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill Counties through the BLM Secure Rural Schools Title II Program. The Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act provides funds for a variety of activities that benefit Federal lands and resources in the benefiting county.
Title II funds are designed to make investments in public lands and create additional employment opportunities through projects that improve the maintenance of existing infrastructure, implement stewardship objectives that enhance forest ecosystems, and restore and improve land health and water quality. These projects are also designed to improve cooperative relationships among the people that use and care for public lands and the agencies that manage these lands.
Individuals and groups interested in submitting projects to the BLM are encouraged to discuss the project proposals with the appropriate coordinator for the District in which the project would be primarily implemented:
Coos Bay District: Megan Harper, m1harper@blm.gov, 541-751-4353; or Stephanie Messerle, smesserl@blm.gov, 541-751-4230
Medford District, Roseburg District and Klamath Falls Field Office of the Lakeview District: Christina Beslin, cbeslin@blm.gov, (541) 618-2371
Northwest District: Patricia Johnston, pjohnsto@blm.gov, (541) 683-6181
The Western Oregon Resource Advisory Committee, which is made up of local citizens, will recommend which projects should receive funding. The newly formed Western Oregon RAC is consolidated from the Coastal Oregon RAC, the Norwest Oregon RAC and the Southwest Oregon RAC.
The application forms, criteria, and instructions are available through the grants.gov website using Notice of Funding Opportunity Announcement # L20AS00029 BLM OR/WA Secure Rural Schools, Title II Grants. Applications must be submitted through grants.gov by Sept. 30, 2020.
For more information about BLM’s Western Oregon RAC and Secure Rural Schools visit: https://blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/oregon-washington/western-oregon-rac
The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. In fiscal year 2018, the diverse activities authorized on BLM-managed lands generated $105 billion in economic output across the country. This economic activity supported 471,000 jobs and contributed substantial revenue to the U.S. Treasury and state governments, mostly through royalties on minerals.