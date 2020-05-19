LAKEVIEW — With the recent easing of public health and safety restrictions in Oregon, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview Field Office is announcing that access is being restored at most of their developed recreation sites within Lake County effective Friday, May 15, according to a news release.
Developed BLM recreation sites in the Christmas Valley Sand Dunes and Lost Forest areas will remain closed for the time being while the BLM continues to monitor the situation.
While several recreation sites and areas are now accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations at the BLM’s Lakeview Field Office will continue to be phased, and services may be limited. The BLM is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a case-by-case basis.
Beginning May 15, access will be restored to:
■ Green Mountain Campground
■ Duncan Reservoir Campground
■ Sunstone Campground
With public health in mind, developed recreation facilities remain closed at:
■ Christmas Valley Sand Dunes Campground
■ Lost Forest camping areas
The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continue to be paramount. At campgrounds, the operational approach will be to examine each facility’s function and service to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and to monitor these regularly. The BLM continue to follow CDC guidance to ensure the public and employee spaces are safe and clean for all users.
When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, practice social distancing, and avoid high-risk outdoor activities. The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating on public lands prevent the spread of infectious diseases.
Details and updates on operations will continue to be posted on BLM Oregon/Washington’s website at www.blm.gov/oregon-washington and social media channels. For more information, call the Lakeview Field Office at 541-947-2177.