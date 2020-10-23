The Bureau of Land Management will conduct prescribed burning projects through the fall and winter months in Northern California, as weather conditions and resource availability permit.
Pile burns will include vegetation piles built by hand, and much larger piles built by equipment such as bulldozers. The brush, limbs and small trees are from juniper reduction projects. The broadcast burn will be a low-intensity, carefully managed fire.
Residents in and around the northeast California communities of Alturas, Cedarville, Madeline, Likely, Fort Bidwell, Tulelake and Dorris may see smoke, as will people in the Vya area of northwest Nevada.
Project names, locations, and sizes are as follows:
• Thomas Creek, 15 miles east of Alturas: 100 acres of hand-piled juniper.
• Bryant Mountain/Bloody Point Machine Piles, east of Tulelake: 850 acres of machine-piled juniper.
• Vya Hand Piles, various locations in northeast California and northwest Nevada, north and east of Cedarville: Projects ranging from 250 acres to 2,000 acres areas of hand piles may be burned as conditions allow.
• Modoc Gulch Piles, southeast of Dorris: 800 acres of machine-piled and hand-piled juniper.
• Upper Tuledad Pile Burning, south and east of Alturas, along the Tuledad Road: 150 acres of machine piles and hand piles.
• Ryegrass Swale, 15 miles south of Alturas: 422 acres of juniper piles.
• Epos Broadcast, 10 miles East of Fort Bidwell: broadcast burning four acres of short grass as part of an ethnographic study plot in conjunction with Utah State University.