ALTURAS, Calif. — The Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Pit River Campground, along with its day use area and river access points, is now open for the spring through fall season.
The campground features seven individual campsites, a group campsite, and a day use area ideal for fishing and picnicking. There is an accessible fishing pier and kayaking or rafting launch site. Campsites have fire rings, tables and barbecues. Barbecues and picnic tables are also available at the day use site.
There are no fees for the day use site or launch site. Campsite fees are $8 per night. The group site is $12 nightly. Camping is on a first-come, first served basis, with a limit of 14 days. Reservations are not accepted. There is an on-site campground host.
“We are reminding visitors that precautions remain in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Craig Drake, manager of the BLM Applegate Field Office. “We ask that people practice social distancing, avoid gathering in large groups and practice good hand hygiene.”
The campground is five miles west of Fall River Mills along State Highway 299 in eastern Shasta County. For more information call 530-233-4666.