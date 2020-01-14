ALTURAS, Calif. – Fire crews from the Bureau of Land Management plan to conduct pile burning operations from Jan. 13 through Jan. 17, on public lands at Modoc Gulch, about three miles southeast of the Siskiyou County community of Dorris, according to a BLM press release. Crews will ignite the piles only when weather and fuel moisture allow for safe and successful burning.
The project will involve igniting large piles of juniper limbs and trees that were cut in thinning projects designed to benefit wildlife habitat and to remove hazardous fuels that could feed wildfires. Crews plan to cover up to 300 acres per day in a project area that covers about 720 acres.
Smoke may be visible from the communities of Dorris and Macdoel, and from U.S. Highway 97 near the project area. Ignitions will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Smoke will disperse in the afternoons with light drift smoke remaining during night-time hours.
More information is available from the BLM Applegate Field Office, 530-233-4666.