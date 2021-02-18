The Bureau of Land Management is offering opportunities to live and work in riverside settings at volunteer camp host positions in northeast California.
Near Fall River Mills in eastern Shasta County, the BLM needs a host at the Pit River Campground, an eight-site facility that includes a day use area. The campground features a kayak launch site, swimming access and fishing pier that are accessible for persons with disabilities.
Near Susanville, the BLM is seeking a host for the Hobo Camp day use area that serves as one of the many trailheads for the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail. The site features picnic areas with fire rings and barbecue grills, open areas for games and access to the Susan River for fishing and swimming.
At both locations the hosts live on site in their own campers or recreational vehicles. The BLM provides hookups and a small stipend to help with living expenses. The hosts greet visitors and provide information, and complete light maintenance.
The season at both locations runs from April 15 to Nov. 15.
Those interested in the Pit River Campground position should contact the BLM Applegate Field Office, 530-233-4666, or email Elias Flores at eflores@blm.gov. For information on the Hobo Camp position applicants should contact the BLM Eagle Lake Field Office, 530-257-0456, or email Stan Bales at sbales@blm.gov.