SUSANVILLE, Calif. – The Bureau of Land Management’s Eagle Lake Field Office is accepting public input on management needs and projects that would benefit off-highway vehicle recreation on public lands, according to a news release.
Staff at the field office will use public comments or suggestions submitted by Friday, Feb. 21, to develop a preliminary grant application to the California State Parks, Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division.
“In past years we have used these grant funds to improve off-highway riding and driving opportunities for our communities and visitors,” said Emily Ryan, acting field manager for the BLM Eagle Lake Field Office. “We always look forward to seeing suggestions from those who enjoy OHV sports on public lands.”
The field office will seek grant funds for maintenance, restoration, development and law enforcement patrol at the Fort Sage and Rice Canyon off-highway vehicle areas, and other areas of interest to OHV users. The field office would also use funds to cover costs associated with patrolling wilderness study areas. Other ideas may come from public comments and suggestions.
Public comments or suggestions can be submitted by mail to the BLM Eagle Lake Field Office, 2550 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130, attention Marisa Williams, or by email to mbwillia@blm.gov. Anyone interested can review preliminary applications by visiting the grants section beginning March 2.