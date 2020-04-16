The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview and Klamath Falls field offices began issuing firewood permits as of Wednesday, April 15, according to a news release.
Permits will be processed over the phone only from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Information needed to purchase a permit over the phone includes the applicant’s full name and address; a valid ID, such as a driver’s license number; the year, make, model, color, and license plate number of the vehicle being used when getting the firewood; and credit card number to process payment over the phone.
Firewood cutting permits are for personal use only. The cost of a firewood permit is $5 per cord, 2-cord minimum, 8-cord maximum per household per year.
“It’s the woodcutter’s responsibility to obtain, understand and follow the rules in effect at the time and place where they are cutting firewood,” said District Manager Todd Forbes.
A commercial firewood permit is required for individuals who want more than eight cords and want to cut wood for resale or commercial use. Maps of authorized firewood cutting areas and stipulations governing the permits are provided when purchasing permits.
While out cutting firewood, remember to have your signed permit and map. Follow all permit stipulations and use caution to prevent wildfires. During dry weather, woodcutters should have a fire extinguisher, shovel, and bucket of water handy. In addition, all chainsaws must be equipped with spark arrestors.
Please stay on existing roads and review your map to make sure you are on BLM managed lands. Report any permit violations with as much information as possible (date, license plate number, detailed location, and directions to the area) to the Lakeview District Office.
For more information or to purchase your permit call the Lakeview Field Office at 541-947-2177 or the Klamath Falls Field Office at 541-883-6916.