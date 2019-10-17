The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued a right-of-way grant (ROW) Wednesday that allows for the construction of various facilities on 711 acres east of Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
In its entirety, the Swan Lake North Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Project would occupy about 711 acres of land managed by the BLM; 19 acres of land managed by the Bureau of Reclamation; and 1,310 acres of state, county, and private lands.
A portion of the upper reservoir and adjacent, surrounding, fenced area is located on the western edge of Swan Lake Rim. Part of the penstock, some access roads, and approximately one half of the 32.8-mile-long transmission line will be located on BLM-administered lands along Swan Lake Rim, Horton Rim, and Bryant Mountain.
The ROW grant is part of the Swan Lake North Hydro LLC proposal to develop a 393.3-megawatt hydropower generating facility through a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) license for private development.
The BLM adopted and recirculated the FERC’s Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) July 5, and signed a Record of Decision (ROD) Wednesday, authorizing public land use for the BLM portion of the project.
The BLM worked with FERC on the development of the Final EIS beginning in 2016. The Final EIS and ROD are available at: https://bit.ly/2VNBrZw.
For more information, contact Aaron Haselby at 503-808-6562 or ahaselby@blm.gov.