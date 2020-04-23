LAKEVIEW — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District has analyzed the potential impacts of a proposed perlite mine expansion, and through the issuance of a Record of Decision (ROD), is proposing to authorize the expansion of the existing mine by up to 262 additional acres.
The BLM intends to allow the expansion of the mine in a manner that protects culturally significant sites and raptor nests and reduces visual impacts.
Cornerstone, Inc., submitted a proposed amendment to its existing Plan of Operations, which would expand the existing Tucker Hill perlite quarry and preserve 30 jobs for up to an additional 25 years (45 years total) of operation. Perlite is a volcanic glass used in insulation and plant growth mediums.
“The Tucker Hill perlite quarry is a vital part of the Lake County economy,” said District Manager Todd Forbes. “This project means decades of additional job security and economic development for communities in the surrounding area, and the BLM is proud to play a part in sustaining those benefits.”
The BLM is releasing the ROD concurrently with the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) in accordance with the provisions of 40 CFR 1506.10(b)(2). The FEIS and ROD have been mailed out to interested public, cooperating agencies, and Native American Tribes.
The documents are also available on BLM’s ePlanning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov/epl-front-office/eplanning/nepa/nepa_register.do. The decision is currently subject to State Director review or appeal in accordance with the provisions described in the ROD.
For more information, contact Phil D’Amo or Paul Whitman at 541-947-2177.