WASHINGTON – To encourage visitation and appreciation for America’s public lands, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will waive recreation-related visitor’s fees during five 2020 Fee-Free Days, according to a news release.
On these five days, recreation-related fees for all visitors to agency-managed public lands across the nation will be waived. The Fee-Free Days are: Monday, Jan. 20 (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day), Monday, Feb. 17 (President’s Day), Saturday, June 13 (National Get Outdoors Day), Saturday, Sept. 26 (National Public Lands Day), and Wednesday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day).
“One of the greatest assets we have in this country is our public lands,” said Deputy Director of Policy and Programs for the BLM, William Perry Pendley. “With our fee-free days, we hope that Americans will get outside to enjoy these national treasures – the 245 million acres of public lands across our nation, most of which are in the West and Alaska.”
BLM-managed public lands offer a wide array of recreational opportunities, including hiking, hunting, fishing, camping, mountain biking, horseback riding, boating, whitewater rafting, off-highway vehicle driving, rock climbing, and more. Americans make approximately 67 million visits annually to BLM-managed lands, supporting approximately 48,000 jobs nationwide and contributing almost $7 billion to the U.S. economy.
On fee-free days, site-specific standard amenity and day-use fees at BLM recreation sites and areas will be waived for the specified dates. Other fees, such as overnight camping, cabin rentals, group day use, and use of special areas, will remain in effect.
For more information visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/recreation or www.recreation.gov.